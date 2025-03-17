Zelenskyy received an invitation to the G7 summit from the Prime Minister of Canada
Kyiv • UNN
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 summit, which Canada will host this summer, AP reports, writes UNN.
Details
"Carney spoke by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday evening and invited him to the G7 summit this summer, which Canada is hosting," AP reports.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The conversation focused on a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Carney pointed out that, in accordance with the agreement of the "Group of Seven", Canada will strengthen control over compliance with sanctions against the Russian Federation in order to stimulate their implementation.