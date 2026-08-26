Zelenskyy: Positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two reorganized groupings under the command of Prokopenko and Biletskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that positions in Donetsk region would be reinforced by two restructured groupings under the command of Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi, UNN reports.

We will continue our active defense. Together with Mykhailo Drapatyi, the General Staff, and Defense Minister Khmara, we determined the sequence of our next steps. First. Our positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two restructured groupings. They will be commanded by Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi - Zelenskyy said.

He added that he had also held a meeting with commanders in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

There will be more of the necessary means. This concerns ground robotic systems—the decisions are needed to ensure more production and more purchases. There will also be decisions regarding a more systematic approach to mid-strikes. We agreed with the minister and the commander-in-chief on the necessary personnel decisions. This is important - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working at the front together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi in the Oleksandrivka sector. They met with servicemen of the 80th Separate Air Assault Halychyna Brigade.