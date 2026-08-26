Zelenskyy: Positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two reorganized groupings under the command of Prokopenko and Biletskyi

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
11:45 AM • 13224 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
08:38 AM • 22429 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 34323 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:17 AM • 20361 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 27528 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
August 26, 05:39 AM • 25042 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
August 26, 04:52 AM • 28973 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 23772 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 19527 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13414 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 26 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 26, 04:00 AM • 9922 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 28386 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhotoAugust 26, 05:32 AM • 12862 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027VideoAugust 26, 06:00 AM • 27179 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 22096 views
Publications
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhoto01:15 PM • 296 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto11:45 AM • 13208 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 34316 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 27525 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 22317 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denys Prokopenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 28560 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 30559 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 33145 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 69688 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 69897 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Economist
Film
Financial Times

Zelenskyy: Positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two reorganized groupings under the command of Prokopenko and Biletskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by groupings under the command of Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi. Production and purchases of ground robotic systems will also be increased.

Zelenskyy: Positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two reorganized groupings under the command of Prokopenko and Biletskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that positions in Donetsk region would be reinforced by two restructured groupings under the command of Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi, UNN reports. 

We will continue our active defense. Together with Mykhailo Drapatyi, the General Staff, and Defense Minister Khmara, we determined the sequence of our next steps. First. Our positions in Donetsk region will be reinforced by two restructured groupings. They will be commanded by Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andrii Biletskyi 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He added that he had also held a meeting with commanders in the Zaporizhzhia sector. 

There will be more of the necessary means. This concerns ground robotic systems—the decisions are needed to ensure more production and more purchases. There will also be decisions regarding a more systematic approach to mid-strikes. We agreed with the minister and the commander-in-chief on the necessary personnel decisions. This is important 

- Zelenskyy added. 

We remind you 

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working at the front together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi in the Oleksandrivka sector. They met with servicemen of the 80th Separate Air Assault Halychyna Brigade. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Andriy Biletsky
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denys Prokopenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy