Zelenskyy on the upcoming talks: I don't know what the future format of the talks will be, but it is important to have European representation

Zelenskyy on the upcoming talks: I don't know what the future format of the talks will be, but it is important to have European representation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29743 views

The President of Ukraine said that the format of the upcoming talks with Russia is still unknown. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of European representation at the negotiating table, as Ukraine will become part of the EU.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he could not predict what the future negotiating table will look like today, but that European representation is important in future negotiations with Russia, as Ukraine is part of the EU in the future.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the Polish media, UNN reports .

Details

I cannot predict today what the future table will look like, because it will depend not only on Ukraine... on Ukraine, of course, but not only. When I talk to the United States, I always say that Ukraine is part of the EU in the future, which means that Europe should be represented at the negotiating table, because for us the EU is not only a union, for us it is economic security guarantees. This is a fact. For me, it is important to represent Europe in any format of future negotiations. What format it will be, what it will be... I cannot say today because I do not want to take on this responsibility. We will come to the specifics and see what the format will be. The main thing today is to do everything possible to reach any format. The sooner the better

- Zelensky said. 

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Slovak politicians “do not fully realize and understandwhat war is, and simply take advantage of the situation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

