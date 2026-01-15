Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi: diplomatic tasks to strengthen Ukraine discussed

$43.180.08
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 11640 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41852 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 54313 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 31261 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 31172 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 50033 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40682 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41655 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35853 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 29462 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19329 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 15, 08:33 AM • 27341 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 36520 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+11:42 AM • 16655 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 36629 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 41852 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 54313 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 55883 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 68934 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Chernihiv Oblast
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 412 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 19404 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 42201 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76075 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 67161 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi: diplomatic tasks to strengthen Ukraine discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi. They discussed current diplomatic tasks aimed at strengthening Ukraine and its resilience.

Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi: diplomatic tasks to strengthen Ukraine discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukraine's Ambassador to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. They discussed diplomatic tasks that are currently relevant and can strengthen Ukraine, UNN reports.

Met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Thanked him for his work in the Ukrainian team. And it is important that we all together defend Ukraine's independence, our national interests, our people. We discussed diplomatic tasks that are currently relevant and can strengthen all of us - Ukraine, our resilience. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy reported.

I am not creating any headquarters or parties: Zaluzhnyi made a statement about elections in Ukraine08.10.25, 20:15 • 3690 views

Reference

Valerii Zaluzhnyi is a Ukrainian military leader, a retired general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024). He has been the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since May 2024. He is also the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization (concurrently).

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi