Zelenskyy met with Zaluzhnyi: diplomatic tasks to strengthen Ukraine discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukraine's Ambassador to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. They discussed diplomatic tasks that are currently relevant and can strengthen Ukraine, UNN reports.

Met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Thanked him for his work in the Ukrainian team. And it is important that we all together defend Ukraine's independence, our national interests, our people. We discussed diplomatic tasks that are currently relevant and can strengthen all of us - Ukraine, our resilience. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy reported.

Reference

Valerii Zaluzhnyi is a Ukrainian military leader, a retired general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024). He has been the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland since May 2024. He is also the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization (concurrently).