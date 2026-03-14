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Zelenskyy met with students of French universities in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The President met with students from Sciences Po and other French universities. The Head of State thanked the youth for "a deep conversation and interest in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy met with students of French universities in Paris

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Paris with students of the Sciences Po Institute of Political Studies and other French universities, who are members of the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies, implemented with the support of First Lady Olena Zelenska. The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, during the meeting, the participants discussed "many important topics," including obstacles to the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, the impact of the situation in the Middle East on the war in Ukraine, our integration into the European Union, and the conditions necessary to end the war and achieve a dignified peace.

Grateful to the student community for the in-depth conversation and interest in Ukraine. It is important that there is a sincere desire among European youth to study Ukraine, to build closer ties between our universities and people. Grateful to France for its support in this direction

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

During his visit to Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who for many years has been spreading the truth about Russia's war against Ukraine among the French people and throughout Europe.

Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in Paris. They discussed the US operation and support for Ukraine13.03.26, 20:22 • 3166 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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