Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in Paris. They discussed the US operation and support for Ukraine

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 18133 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 35453 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 10:42 AM • 24884 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 42648 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 03:30 PM • 67522 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 94669 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 45238 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 28719 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21675 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 24211 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
0m/s
50%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 46678 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of DefenseMarch 13, 12:19 PM • 23641 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 21884 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the market03:41 PM • 14662 views
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhoto04:17 PM • 11874 views
Publications
Spring avitaminosis - how to recognize it and which specialist to consultPhoto04:17 PM • 11880 views
Dubai real estate index collapses by 30% amid war - what's happening to the market03:41 PM • 14669 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 18138 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
March 13, 12:53 PM • 35465 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 46687 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Serhiy Rebrov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly Hills07:15 PM • 316 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhotoMarch 13, 12:24 PM • 21890 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhotoMarch 13, 09:57 AM • 46690 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 30439 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 29877 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Social network
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in Paris. They discussed the US operation and support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Reza Pahlavi to discuss the situation in Iran. The parties considered international pressure on the regime and support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in Paris. They discussed the US operation and support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Paris with the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, Reza Pahlavi, and discussed the situation in Iran and the region, as well as the American operation against the terrorist regime, UNN reports.

We discussed in detail the situation in Iran and the region, and the American operation against the terrorist regime. The Prince and his team informed me about the signals they are receiving from inside the country. The power vertical has indeed already suffered significant losses, and it is important that the Iranian regime does not win in anything and that the people in Iran receive more protection for their lives and opportunities to determine their own destiny. We discussed how international pressure and joint efforts can help with this.

- the President said.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris so that the war in Ukraine would not be forgotten due to Iran - AFP13.03.26, 13:53 • 3060 views

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine truly wants to see a free Iran that will not cooperate with Russia and destabilize the Middle East region, Europe, and the world.

I am grateful to the Crown Prince for his clear assurances of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our teams will stay in touch.

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Iran in exile: condemned the Iranian regime's supply of "Shaheds" to Russia13.02.26, 18:47 • 4130 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Paris
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran