Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in Paris. They discussed the US operation and support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Paris with the Crown Prince of Iran in exile, Reza Pahlavi, and discussed the situation in Iran and the region, as well as the American operation against the terrorist regime, UNN reports.

We discussed in detail the situation in Iran and the region, and the American operation against the terrorist regime. The Prince and his team informed me about the signals they are receiving from inside the country. The power vertical has indeed already suffered significant losses, and it is important that the Iranian regime does not win in anything and that the people in Iran receive more protection for their lives and opportunities to determine their own destiny. We discussed how international pressure and joint efforts can help with this. - the President said.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris so that the war in Ukraine would not be forgotten due to Iran - AFP

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine truly wants to see a free Iran that will not cooperate with Russia and destabilize the Middle East region, Europe, and the world.

I am grateful to the Crown Prince for his clear assurances of support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our teams will stay in touch. - summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy met with the Prince of Iran in exile: condemned the Iranian regime's supply of "Shaheds" to Russia