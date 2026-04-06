Zelenskyy met with rabbis and received the first Torah in Ukrainian

On the occasion of Passover, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with rabbis from Ukrainian cities and representatives of Jewish communities, including a military chaplain and a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also received the first Ukrainian-language Torah as a gift, UNN reports.

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The Head of State congratulated everyone on Passover and wished those present and their families health and victory. According to the President, Passover is about the victory of freedom.

"This is very important for Ukraine today. Freedom is important, for which we are fighting with the entire people of Ukraine. And we thank you for being in this struggle, for supporting the entire people, our entire state. You support your communities, you support our people. Your support is very important," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The chief rabbis noted that Ukraine is living in a very difficult time, but has not lost its statehood and freedom, and continues to fight. They emphasized that the Jewish community will continue to make every effort and pray for the victory of our country.

"Freedom begins from within, from oneself. And we are very happy and proud that we live in Ukraine in such a difficult time. It is an honor for us that we are connected with Ukraine. We have lived here for many years, we have connected our lives, our families with Ukraine. We are confident that there will be a just peace, a true victory," said Meier Stambler, head of the Council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

"The war will end, and there will be a victory for Ukraine. God bless us. All regimes must fall – and then the entire axis of evil will crumble," emphasized the chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Asman.

Raphael Rutman, Vice President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, added that during the full-scale Russian invasion, the number of Jewish literature translated into Ukrainian has increased. According to him, all these books are printed in Kharkiv despite the fact that the publishing house has been repeatedly attacked by Russia. Raphael Rutman presented more than 40 books and gave Volodymyr Zelenskyy the first Ukrainian-language Torah.