Exclusive
04:25 PM
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Stubb: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. They discussed diplomatic work, the situation at the front, and joint weapons production, as well as Finland's 32nd package of military aid.

Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Stubb: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He announced this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the parties discussed diplomatic work and the negotiation process.

I thank Alex for his readiness to help with everything that will be needed to achieve peace

- Zelenskyy noted.

The presidents also discussed the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine, the situation at the front, and joint weapons production.

I thank Finland for supporting Ukraine, in particular for the recent 32nd package of military aid. It is really important that all aid from Finland arrives, and arrives on time

Recall

Finland provided Ukraine with the 32nd package of military aid worth 43 million euros, including materials from the Finnish defense industry. The total value of defense aid from Finland has reached 3.2 billion euros.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Ukraine