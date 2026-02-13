Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Stubb: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He announced this on Telegram, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the parties discussed diplomatic work and the negotiation process.

I thank Alex for his readiness to help with everything that will be needed to achieve peace - Zelenskyy noted.

The presidents also discussed the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukraine, the situation at the front, and joint weapons production.

I thank Finland for supporting Ukraine, in particular for the recent 32nd package of military aid. It is really important that all aid from Finland arrives, and arrives on time

Recall

Finland provided Ukraine with the 32nd package of military aid worth 43 million euros, including materials from the Finnish defense industry. The total value of defense aid from Finland has reached 3.2 billion euros.