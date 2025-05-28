Zelenskyy met with American pastor Graham. They discussed expanding humanitarian initiatives

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association and the Samaritan's Purse organization, Franklin Graham. They discussed opportunities to expand humanitarian initiatives, including the creation of medical centers and rehabilitation programs for veterans, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

The Head of State thanked Franklin Graham for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in particular for supporting Ukrainian children, people who were forced to leave their homes, as well as assistance to medical institutions.

We are very grateful for the strong support from the American people, the White House and President Trump. We really want to count on the continuation of this support. It is very important for us. Thank you for your prayers and for helping people. It is most important to help people, support them, support children. And for the financial support you provided to churches and people. This is very important. Thank you. We will not forget this – said the President.

Zelenskyy spoke about the fact that within the framework of the exchange of prisoners on May 23-25, Ukraine was able to return a thousand of its people home, and stressed that it is important to do everything to release all adults and children held by Russia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities to expand humanitarian initiatives, including the creation of medical centers and rehabilitation programs for veterans, support for orphans and internally displaced persons.

