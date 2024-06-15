$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelenskyy meets with President of Chile: discusses steps to implement the Peace Formula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26542 views

President Zelenskyy met with Chilean President Gabriel Borych on the sidelines of the Peace Summit to discuss the implementation of the Peace Formula and bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Chile.

Zelenskyy meets with President of Chile: discusses steps to implement the Peace Formula

On the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Chile Gabriel Borych. The leaders discussed expectations from the Summit and further steps to implement the Peace Formula. Zelenskyy announced this on social media, UNN reports

On the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit, I met with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Thank you for your decision to participate in the Summit.  Discussed expectations from the Global Peace Summit and further steps to implement the Peace Formula, including meetings on specific points of the Peace Formula

- Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the presidents also talked about bilateral cooperation between the countries.

Yermak: russia may present a common vision of peace at the second summit, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk"15.06.24, 15:17 • 19436 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
Chile
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
