Zelenskyy meets with President of Chile: discusses steps to implement the Peace Formula

On the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Chile Gabriel Borych. The leaders discussed expectations from the Summit and further steps to implement the Peace Formula. Zelenskyy announced this on social media, UNN reports .

On the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit, I met with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Thank you for your decision to participate in the Summit. Discussed expectations from the Global Peace Summit and further steps to implement the Peace Formula, including meetings on specific points of the Peace Formula - Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the presidents also talked about bilateral cooperation between the countries.

