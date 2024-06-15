Yermak: russia may present a common vision of peace at the second summit, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk"

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 1024 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10532 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20622 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154156 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164546 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213724 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247555 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153328 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371215 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154156 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146671 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13723 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14852 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18823 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19872 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40985 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Yermak: russia may present a common vision of peace at the second summit, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19436 views

At and after the peace summit in Switzerland, Ukraine and its partners will work on a common vision of a plan to end the war, which can then be handed over to russia.

Yermak: russia may present a common vision of peace at the second summit, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk"

During and after the peace summit, countries can agree on a common vision of ending the war, which can then be presented to russia. According to a correspondent of UNN, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, commenting on the peace summit, which is currently opening in Switzerland.

Details

He noted that the Ukrainian Peace Formula will be discussed during the Summit.

We will talk about how to end the war, how to bring a just and fair peace to our land, which is based on the norms of international law, the norms of the UN Charter, and not on crazy threats and ultimatums from the Kremlin

- Yermak said.

He noted that work with partners would continue after the summit.

Our philosophy is that we need to agree on the principles of building a joint plan, and then, perhaps at the second summit, when this plan is agreed upon by the majority of responsible countries, it can be presented and handed over to the russian side

- Yermak said.

He emphasized that there will be no agreements with the current president of the russian federation.

With this president, there will be no "a la Minsk" or "a la Budapest", be sure of this

- Yermak said.

He noted that the summit was being held in the face of russian opposition.

They were working very hard - calling, threatening, blackmailing, pressuring. Even in the last hours before the summit, russia was doing everything to spoil it. But they failed. As our Lobanovsky said: the score is on the board, and the list of summit participants is really impressive

- He added.

Recall

The President of Switzerland stated that the purpose of the peace summit is to discuss how and under what conditions russia can be involved in the future peace process in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

Negotiations on the Peace Summit declaration are still ongoing, one of the scenarios envisages a document without consensus - media15.06.24, 14:35 • 30590 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
Budapest
