Yermak: russia may present a common vision of peace at the second summit, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk"

During and after the peace summit, countries can agree on a common vision of ending the war, which can then be presented to russia. According to a correspondent of UNN, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, commenting on the peace summit, which is currently opening in Switzerland.

Details

He noted that the Ukrainian Peace Formula will be discussed during the Summit.

We will talk about how to end the war, how to bring a just and fair peace to our land, which is based on the norms of international law, the norms of the UN Charter, and not on crazy threats and ultimatums from the Kremlin - Yermak said.

He noted that work with partners would continue after the summit.

Our philosophy is that we need to agree on the principles of building a joint plan, and then, perhaps at the second summit, when this plan is agreed upon by the majority of responsible countries, it can be presented and handed over to the russian side - Yermak said.

He emphasized that there will be no agreements with the current president of the russian federation.

With this president, there will be no "a la Minsk" or "a la Budapest", be sure of this - Yermak said.

He noted that the summit was being held in the face of russian opposition.

They were working very hard - calling, threatening, blackmailing, pressuring. Even in the last hours before the summit, russia was doing everything to spoil it. But they failed. As our Lobanovsky said: the score is on the board, and the list of summit participants is really impressive - He added.

Recall

The President of Switzerland stated that the purpose of the peace summit is to discuss how and under what conditions russia can be involved in the future peace process in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the UN Charter.

Negotiations on the Peace Summit declaration are still ongoing, one of the scenarios envisages a document without consensus - media