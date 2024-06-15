Negotiations on the Peace Summit declaration are still ongoing, one of the scenarios envisages a document without consensus - media

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 32157 views
01:58 PM • 32157 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134353 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230463 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168838 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162260 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147012 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147012 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215356 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112836 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112836 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202117 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 64807 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64807 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector
March 1, 06:17 AM • 36674 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36674 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 40004 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 103566 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103566 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 94173 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 94173 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230452 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215351 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202112 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 215768 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215768 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 94173 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 94173 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 103566 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156765 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156765 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155617 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159465 views
Negotiations on the Peace Summit declaration are still ongoing, one of the scenarios envisages a document without consensus - media

Negotiations on the Peace Summit declaration are still ongoing, one of the scenarios envisages a document without consensus - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30560 views

The final declaration of the Ukrainian Peace Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, has not yet been agreed upon due to certain wording and disagreements among the delegations of one hundred states and organizations, and there is a possibility that the final declaration could be adopted without consensus.

Negotiations on the final declaration of the Ukrainian Peace Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Saturday have not yet ended, UNN reports, citing Swiss publications watson and Keystone-SDA.

Details

Negotiations on the final declaration are likely to continue "until the last minute" early Sunday morning, several sources close to the talks told Keystone-SDA.

Among the delegations of one hundred states and organizations, there are still "a few points of contention", as indicated. It was said that sometimes there was a struggle over individual words.

At first, it was unclear whether the final declaration would be adopted by all states.

As indicated, several scenarios are possible, including a final declaration without consensus, where each state has the opportunity to indicate whether it accepts it or not.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising