Zelenskyy establishes military administration in Varash, satellite town of Rivne NPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the establishment of the Varas City Military Administration in Rivne region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

To establish Varaska city military administration of Varaska district of Rivne region - Decree No. 82/2024 says.

The Head of State also instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Rivne Regional State Administration to take measures related to the establishment of the military administration specified in Article 1 of this Decree in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law".

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

For reference

Varash is a city in the Rivne region of Ukraine, the center of the Varash rayon and Varash city community. Varash is also a satellite town of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).