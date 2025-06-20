$41.690.06
Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff: they discussed the front and agreements on arms supplies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief, where they discussed the situation at the front, particularly in the Sumy region, and agreements on arms supplies. He also instructed to intensify work with partners to attract investments in Ukrainian arms production.

Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff: they discussed the front and agreements on arms supplies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The discussion focused on the front line, as well as agreements concerning arms supplies. The President also instructed to intensify work with partners for investments in Ukrainian production. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today's Staff meeting included a very detailed report on the front line. Special attention was paid to Sumy region and actions in the border area. I am grateful to our units for their resilience. The Russians had various plans and intentions there - absolutely insane, as always. We are containing and destroying these murderers, protecting our Sumy region

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He noted that all agreements on arms supplies were also discussed: contracts, finances, and specific obligations of partners.

The volume of support for this year is the largest in all years of the full-scale war. I instructed to further intensify work with partners for investments in our production, in our weapons. We are also preparing a new platform for such productions. This is long-term, systemic work, and I want to thank every country that is already participating 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in the development and production of UAVs in Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
