Zelenskyy called on Europe to strengthen Ukrainian and European air defense
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized the need to strengthen air defense. He called on European partners not to forget about protecting the sky.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners not to forget about strengthening Ukrainian and European air defense. Zelenskyy stated this following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN.
I also ask you not to forget about strengthening air defense – both in Ukraine and in your countries in the future. We all need protection. I thank each of you who helps us in this
Addition
On the night of March 15, air defense forces repelled a massive attack. 130 UAVs were destroyed, 38 imitation targets did not reach their targets. There is destruction of infrastructure in 6 regions.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire has been on the table since Tuesday, but Russia is doing everything to prevent this.