Zelenskyy awarded Stefanchuk the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conferred the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary on Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. The head of state signed the relevant decree on August 25, UNN reports.

Details

According to Decree No. 831/2026, Stefanchuk was conferred the diplomatic rank pursuant to Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Diplomatic Service."

Zelenskyy also conferred the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Second Class, on Ihor Ostash, Director of the Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

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