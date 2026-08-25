Zelenskyy awarded Stefanchuk the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
08:46 PM • 2422 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
06:20 PM • 21194 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diploma
05:20 PM • 21604 views
The CIA director may have come to Moscow due to the threat of Russia escalating against NATO — journalistVideo
04:36 PM • 14932 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo
August 25, 03:05 PM • 18651 views
Mindich gave Mudra cash to post bail for Halushchenko — prosecutor
August 25, 12:05 PM • 27649 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed
Exclusive
August 25, 11:07 AM • 25626 views
In the "Forrest Gump" case, bail for Mudra and Mykytas has still not been paid — HACC
Exclusive
August 25, 09:51 AM • 25329 views
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto
Exclusive
August 25, 09:25 AM • 24685 views
You invested money in a brand, but you could lose it: a lawyer warned about the main pitfall for businesses
August 25, 08:33 AM • 21626 views
Another drone and explosives found near Leipzig Airport - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1m/s
63%
753mm
Popular news
"It cannot overtake Montenegro" - Fico opposed Ukraine's accelerated accession to the EUAugust 25, 01:06 PM • 3892 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideoAugust 25, 01:15 PM • 26950 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenonAugust 25, 02:06 PM • 24424 views
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicerAugust 25, 03:14 PM • 30942 views
An explosion occurred in a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region: authorities reported a "war crime" and the evacuation of residents07:11 PM • 6722 views
Publications
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diploma06:20 PM • 21202 views
How to make tomato juice at home without a juicerAugust 25, 03:14 PM • 31130 views
Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenonAugust 25, 02:06 PM • 24548 views
Successful combat missions require an ecosystem; one drone is not enough.PhotoVideoAugust 25, 01:15 PM • 27065 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
August 25, 08:07 AM • 40156 views
Actual people
John Ratcliffe
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Iran
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 55357 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 55825 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 95487 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 102786 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 97162 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times
The Times

Zelenskyy awarded Stefanchuk the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The President signed a decree awarding Ruslan Stefanchuk the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. Ihor Ostash received the rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Second Class.

Zelenskyy awarded Stefanchuk the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conferred the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary on Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. The head of state signed the relevant decree on August 25, UNN reports.

Details

According to Decree No. 831/2026, Stefanchuk was conferred the diplomatic rank pursuant to Article 25 of the Law of Ukraine "On Diplomatic Service."

Zelenskyy also conferred the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Second Class, on Ihor Ostash, Director of the Hennadii Udovenko Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decree enters into force on the day of its publication.

Zelenskyy appointed a number of judges to the HACC and appellate courts: who received the positions21.08.26, 23:02 • 8200 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine