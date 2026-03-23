Zelenskyy awarded Paralympians for triumph at Winter Games in Italy

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
02:34 PM • 3302 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 15442 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 37874 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 30994 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 54052 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
March 22, 08:58 PM • 50260 views
Bishops and priests from all over Ukraine prayed: Patriarch Filaret was buried in St. Volodymyr's CathedralPhoto
Exclusive
March 22, 03:40 PM • 86222 views
Horoscope for March 16-22: fateful encounters and new opportunities
March 22, 01:24 PM • 96743 views
Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz for ships to pass, but there are exceptions
March 22, 09:01 AM • 165154 views
Easter omens - what was traditionally considered in Ukraine to be harbingers of happiness, prosperity, and harvestPhoto
March 22, 02:48 AM • 77479 views
Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
46%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a drone attack on the port of Primorsk - what is knownMarch 23, 06:49 AM • 19207 views
Trump's envoy revealed details of negotiations with Ukraine in FloridaMarch 23, 07:19 AM • 47719 views
Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injuredMarch 23, 07:36 AM • 70875 views
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhoto11:05 AM • 26480 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhoto11:17 AM • 20654 views
Publications
How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways03:00 PM • 4186 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deaths02:11 PM • 6962 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 15437 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhoto11:17 AM • 20700 views
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhoto11:05 AM • 26522 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Shevchenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Egypt
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhoto02:50 PM • 2644 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 59152 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 60436 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 58500 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 59163 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Signal

Zelenskyy awarded Paralympians for triumph at Winter Games in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

The President presented state awards to the champions who won 19 medals at the Paralympics. Ukraine took third place in the total number of awards.

Zelenskyy awarded Paralympians for triumph at Winter Games in Italy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with athletes of the national Paralympic team of Ukraine - champions and prize-winners of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games held in Italy, and awarded them state awards. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the athletes for their victories in the competitions and emphasized that Ukraine is proud of each and every one of them.

Ukraine is grateful to you for once again showing the whole world who you are, who we are, what Ukraine is, a nation of unbreakable people. Ukrainians have a unique will, Ukrainians are strong, Ukrainians are winners in spirit

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that Ukrainian Paralympians have important achievements despite the war and the unfair pressure of the International Paralympic Committee, which allowed Russian athletes to participate in the competitions.

All this did not break you, and that is the main thing. You are stronger than all this. At these Games, our flag was raised again. Importantly, our anthem of Ukraine sounded victoriously again. All this unites Ukrainians, all this unites Ukrainian women around two emotions: pride and gratitude

- the President emphasized.

The President awarded the Paralympians and their coaches with orders "For Merit" of I-III degrees, "For Courage" of III degree, Princess Olga of II-III degrees, Prince Yaroslav the Wise of V degree, medals "For Labor and Valor" and awarded the honorary title "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine".

At the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, which took place on March 6-15, Ukrainian athletes won 19 medals: three gold, eight silver, and eight bronze. Ukraine took seventh place in the overall team standings and third place in the total number of awards won.

Most medals were won by athletes in para-biathlon and para-cross-country skiing: Oleksandra Kononova (one gold, one silver, and three bronze), Taras Rad (one gold, two silver, and one bronze), and Oleksandr Kazik with leader Serhiy Kucheryavy (one gold and two silver).

Recall

Oleh Doroshchuk, by becoming the indoor world champion on March 21, inscribed his name in history as the first Ukrainian high jumper to reach the highest step of the podium in this particular tournament.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Gold
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine