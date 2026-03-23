Zelenskyy awarded Paralympians for triumph at Winter Games in Italy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with athletes of the national Paralympic team of Ukraine - champions and prize-winners of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games held in Italy, and awarded them state awards. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the athletes for their victories in the competitions and emphasized that Ukraine is proud of each and every one of them.

Ukraine is grateful to you for once again showing the whole world who you are, who we are, what Ukraine is, a nation of unbreakable people. Ukrainians have a unique will, Ukrainians are strong, Ukrainians are winners in spirit - Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that Ukrainian Paralympians have important achievements despite the war and the unfair pressure of the International Paralympic Committee, which allowed Russian athletes to participate in the competitions.

All this did not break you, and that is the main thing. You are stronger than all this. At these Games, our flag was raised again. Importantly, our anthem of Ukraine sounded victoriously again. All this unites Ukrainians, all this unites Ukrainian women around two emotions: pride and gratitude - the President emphasized.

The President awarded the Paralympians and their coaches with orders "For Merit" of I-III degrees, "For Courage" of III degree, Princess Olga of II-III degrees, Prince Yaroslav the Wise of V degree, medals "For Labor and Valor" and awarded the honorary title "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine".

At the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, which took place on March 6-15, Ukrainian athletes won 19 medals: three gold, eight silver, and eight bronze. Ukraine took seventh place in the overall team standings and third place in the total number of awards won.

Most medals were won by athletes in para-biathlon and para-cross-country skiing: Oleksandra Kononova (one gold, one silver, and three bronze), Taras Rad (one gold, two silver, and one bronze), and Oleksandr Kazik with leader Serhiy Kucheryavy (one gold and two silver).

Recall

Oleh Doroshchuk, by becoming the indoor world champion on March 21, inscribed his name in history as the first Ukrainian high jumper to reach the highest step of the podium in this particular tournament.