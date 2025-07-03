Zelenskyy approved the necessary law for the agreement with the USA on subsoil resources

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the law on payments from the state budget in accordance with the agreement with the United States on subsoil resources on the territory of our state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Zelenskyy signed the bill on amendments to the Budget Code. This is necessary for the American-Ukrainian investment fund for reconstruction to start operating.

Ukraine's contribution will consist of half of the funds received after the agreement comes into force from:

royalties for the extraction of minerals (oil, gas, gas condensate, and everything listed in Annex A to the agreement) from new licenses;

issuance of new special permits for subsoil use;

implementation of the state's share of products under new production sharing agreements.

These funds will be credited to the special fund of the state budget and transferred to the Reconstruction Fund.

Recall

On April 30, 2025, the United States of America and Ukraine signed an agreement on the creation of a Ukrainian-American investment fund for recovery with a 50/50 participation split.

The agreement on the creation of the investment fund for reconstruction, signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

As part of the implementation of the terms of the agreement, Ukraine agreed to the process of admitting private companies to develop the Dobra lithium deposit.