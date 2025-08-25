Zelenskyy appoints Khmara as head of SBU Special Operations Center

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yevhen Khmara as the head of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine. This is stated in presidential decree No. 657/2025 of August 25, writes UNN.

To appoint Yevhen Leonidovych Khmara as the head of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine - stated in the decree.

At the same time, the President dismissed Yevhen Khmara from the post of head of the Center for Special Operations for Combating Terrorism, Protecting Participants in Criminal Proceedings and Law Enforcement Officers of the SBU by decree No. 656/2025.

Let's add that the informal name of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the SBU is "Alpha".