Zelenskyy appoints Khmara as head of SBU Special Operations Center
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yevhen Khmara as the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A". He has been dismissed from the position of head of the Counter-Terrorism Special Operations Center.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yevhen Khmara as the head of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine. This is stated in presidential decree No. 657/2025 of August 25, writes UNN.
To appoint Yevhen Leonidovych Khmara as the head of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine
At the same time, the President dismissed Yevhen Khmara from the post of head of the Center for Special Operations for Combating Terrorism, Protecting Participants in Criminal Proceedings and Law Enforcement Officers of the SBU by decree No. 656/2025.
Let's add that the informal name of the Center for Special Operations "A" of the SBU is "Alpha".