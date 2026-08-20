Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in Ukraine’s diplomatic team in the United States

$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
06:57 PM • 10302 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
06:39 PM • 11218 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
05:33 PM • 12620 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
03:44 PM • 16610 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
August 20, 03:09 PM • 17060 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
August 20, 02:20 PM • 15590 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
August 20, 02:10 PM • 15191 views
EU plans to clarify the new rules on temporary protection for Ukrainians "in the coming weeks"
August 20, 12:59 PM • 16152 views
The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in KyivPhoto
August 20, 12:08 PM • 16813 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo
August 20, 11:56 AM • 18059 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU respondedAugust 20, 11:52 AM • 6708 views
The Cabinet of Ministers exempted some industrial consumers from electricity supply restrictions — who does this apply toPhotoAugust 20, 11:55 AM • 4232 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on creditAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 10158 views
Drone debris was found in Moldova after Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. Sandu reactedAugust 20, 01:28 PM • 4310 views
In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayorAugust 20, 02:53 PM • 5438 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 86384 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 105702 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 90032 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 103036 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 98321 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Boryspil
Brovary
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 72399 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 93194 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 127305 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 130241 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 136385 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Social network
Nord Stream
FAB-250

Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in Ukraine’s diplomatic team in the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2120 views

Zelenskyy announced new approaches and appointments in the diplomatic team, particularly in the United States. The decisions will be made after consultations.

Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in Ukraine’s diplomatic team in the United States

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced decisions regarding Ukraine’s diplomatic team in America—appointments will be made following consultations, UNN reports.

We are preparing decisions regarding the diplomatic team—we need new approaches in some areas, including in America. Appointments will be made following the relevant consultations. Ukraine needs results 

- Zelenskyy said. 

We remind you

On August 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States of America.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States