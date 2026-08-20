Zelenskyy announced personnel decisions in Ukraine’s diplomatic team in the United States

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced decisions regarding Ukraine’s diplomatic team in America—appointments will be made following consultations, UNN reports.

We are preparing decisions regarding the diplomatic team—we need new approaches in some areas, including in America. Appointments will be made following the relevant consultations. Ukraine needs results - Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

On August 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Olha Stefanishyna from the position of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States of America.