Relevant decisions will be made soon: Zelenskyy announced new Ukrainian sanctions packages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had approved several new sanctions packages for Ukraine, and relevant decisions would be made soon, UNN reports.

Today, I approved several of our new sanctions packages, Ukraine's packages – relevant decisions will be made soon

The President of Ukraine signed a law on sanctions against Russian sea and air vessels that transport oil, weapons, and military personnel. This step is aimed at combating Russia's "shadow fleet," which uses old uninsured vessels.

