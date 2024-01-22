Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss the situation on the border between Ukraine and Poland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the situation on the border between the two countries. They agreed that all critical issues can be resolved at the governmental level. And work on this will begin in the near future. This was announced by Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Kyiv with Tusk, UNN reports.

Today we had very productive talks with Mr. Prime Minister. We discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations. There is a new Polish defense package. We appreciate this continued support. There is a new form of our cooperation for the sake of a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs - a Polish loan for Ukraine. Today, we also discussed with Mr. Prime Minister the possibilities of future joint arms production - Zelenskyy said.

They also discussed Poland's accession to the G7 declaration.

"I am grateful for the willingness to start working on a bilateral agreement between our countries. I am confident that the agreement can be very ambitious, exactly what our peoples need... Of course, we discussed the situation on the border between our countries. At a time when we are defending not only our own independence, but also the freedom of other peoples of Europe, including the Polish people, solidarity with Ukraine should not be destroyed by any obstacles. We agreed with Mr. Prime Minister that all the critical issues that exist can be resolved at the level of our governments. And work on this will begin in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On January 18, it was reported that Ukraine's ambassador to Warsaw met with Poland's new deputy minister of infrastructure, Paweł Gącaj, to discuss unblocking the Ukrainian-Polish border.

