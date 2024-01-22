ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss the situation on the border between Ukraine and Poland

Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss the situation on the border between Ukraine and Poland

Kyiv

President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Tusk discussed the situation on the border between Ukraine and Poland, claiming that all key issues can be resolved at the governmental level in the near future.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed the situation on the border between the two countries. They agreed that all critical issues can be resolved at the governmental level. And work on this will begin in the near future. This was announced by Zelenskyy during a joint press conference in Kyiv with Tusk, UNN reports.

Today we had very productive talks with Mr. Prime Minister. We discussed all aspects of our bilateral relations. There is a new Polish defense package. We appreciate this continued support. There is a new form of our cooperation for the sake of a larger scale of arms purchases for Ukrainian needs - a Polish loan for Ukraine. Today, we also discussed with Mr. Prime Minister the possibilities of future joint arms production

- Zelenskyy said.

They also discussed Poland's accession to the G7 declaration.

"I am grateful for the willingness to start working on a bilateral agreement between our countries. I am confident that the agreement can be very ambitious, exactly what our peoples need... Of course, we discussed the situation on the border between our countries. At a time when we are defending not only our own independence, but also the freedom of other peoples of Europe, including the Polish people, solidarity with Ukraine should not be destroyed by any obstacles. We agreed with Mr. Prime Minister that all the critical issues that exist can be resolved at the level of our governments. And work on this will begin in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

On January 18, it was reported that Ukraine's ambassador to Warsaw met with Poland's new deputy minister of infrastructure, Paweł Gącaj, to discuss unblocking the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

