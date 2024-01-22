Poland joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Poland has joined the declaration of the Group of Seven countries on security guarantees for Ukraine. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was quoted by the Polish Chancellery, UNN reports.

We will also cooperate in other formats. Poland has joined the G7 declaration - this declaration should mobilize democratic countries to support Ukraine - Tusk said.

Addendum

Today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv. According to the Head of State, "there is a new Polish defense package."

During a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Donald Tusk assured that his country will do everything in its power to ensure that Ukraine wins the Russian war.