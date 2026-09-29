Zelenskyy and the EBRD president discussed protecting the energy sector, as well as steps to support Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso continued support for Ukraine’s energy sector, the restoration of damaged infrastructure, logistics, and opportunities to attract investment to support Ukrainian exports. The Head of State reported this on September 29 on his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Zelenskyy thanked the EBRD for its longstanding support for Ukraine and separately highlighted the bank’s assistance in preparing Ukraine’s energy system for the winter period.

Details

According to the president, cooperation with the EBRD has already made it possible to implement a number of projects aimed at increasing and protecting generation capacity.

"A lot has been done thanks to our partnership with the EBRD to increase and protect electricity generation. We expect this support to continue," the Ukrainian leader said.

Special attention during the talks was paid to the state of Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure, which continues to come under Russian strikes. They discussed energy facilities, logistics infrastructure, and data centers, which are crucial for the functioning of the economy and public and private services.

According to Zelenskyy, due to the intensification of Russian attacks, these facilities are constantly at risk of being damaged or destroyed. The Head of State also emphasized that Ukraine expects continued involvement by international partners not only in protecting critical infrastructure, but also in its rapid restoration after attacks.

"It is important that our partners help rebuild everything the Russians are trying to destroy," the president emphasized.

Support for Ukrainian exports

Another area of the talks was support for Ukraine’s economy and exports. Zelenskyy and Renaud-Basso discussed opportunities to attract additional investment that could help Ukrainian producers and exporters operate amid the war and the ongoing risks to logistics infrastructure.

The president drew attention to the situation with Ukrainian food products. According to him, due to Russian strikes and logistical problems, a significant portion of the products intended for export remains in Ukraine. This is despite the fact that Ukrainian food products play an important role for countries on different continents that depend on the stability of their supply. Therefore, support for exports concerns not only Ukraine’s economy, but also the stability of global food supply chains.

Zelenskyy also noted that the EBRD could contribute to resolving specific financial and infrastructure issues that would help support Ukrainian exports.

"There are specific financial and infrastructure matters that the EBRD can help with. It is important to implement everything," the Head of State concluded.

Context

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is one of Ukraine’s key international financial partners. The bank participates in financing projects in the energy, transport, critical infrastructure, private-sector, and economic recovery sectors. After the start of the full-scale war, one of the main areas of Ukraine’s cooperation with the EBRD became support for the resilience of the energy system, the restoration of damaged infrastructure, and ensuring the operation of Ukrainian businesses amid wartime risks.

Reminder

Back in July 2026, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi met with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. The parties discussed financial support for the energy and transport sectors and the restoration of critical infrastructure.