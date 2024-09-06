Zelenskyy and Macron discuss military aid and joint weapons production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a long phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he congratulated him on the appointment of new Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Macron expressed his condolences over the Russian strikes on Lviv, Poltava and other cities of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Ahead of the meeting of the Ramstein contact group, the leaders discussed continued defense cooperation, the preparation of a new military aid package from France, and the possibility of joint production of certain types of weapons. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of obtaining permission from partners to strike airfields from which Russian aircraft with guided bombs and missiles take off.

The President of Ukraine also informed Macron about the main needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular in air defense, electronic warfare, armored vehicles and artillery.

The two leaders agreed to continue contacts on the implementation of the bilateral security agreement and the Ukraine Security Compact. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of France's support in protecting Ukrainians and expressed hope for further cooperation to help bring Russia to justice for its crimes.

Macron to consult with former presidents on new prime minister