Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President plan to discuss financial support for Ukraine

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 31136 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 54565 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 39912 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 43633 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113556 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117299 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149819 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142760 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 73347 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 84282 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103589 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 74920 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 51294 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 54565 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113556 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290378 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242181 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 31136 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103589 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149819 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110231 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110026 views
Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President plan to discuss financial support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President plan to discuss financial support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33379 views

Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Nausėda to discuss defense and financial assistance to Ukraine, as well as efforts to integrate with the EU.

Talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda have begun in Vilnius. They plan to discuss the situation at the front, the coordination of defense and financial support for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

During his official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy started a meeting with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda

- the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked Gitanas Nausėda for his warm welcome even in such a cold season.

"We are extremely grateful for your personal support, the support of your team and the entire Lithuanian society, for the very warm attitude towards Ukrainian people," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy noted Lithuania's strong defense, humanitarian and political support for our country.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of the Republic of Lithuania's support for Ukraine's historic decision to start negotiations on EU membership. The meeting will discuss further steps towards Ukraine's European integration.

For his part, Gitanas Nausėda noted that the main topic of the talks would be all issues that bring Ukraine's victory in the fight against Russian aggression closer.

"The parties intend to discuss the situation at the front, the coordination of defense and financial support for Ukraine. They will also discuss the coordination of positions in preparation for the NATO Summit to be held in Washington in the summer of 2024," the statement said.

Addendum

Today, January 10 , Zelenskyy met with the President of Lithuania in Vilnius.

It was reported that Zelenskyy would be on a working visit to Lithuania today. After that, he will visit Estonia and Latvia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

