Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President plan to discuss financial support for Ukraine

Talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda have begun in Vilnius. They plan to discuss the situation at the front, the coordination of defense and financial support for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

During his official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy started a meeting with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda - the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked Gitanas Nausėda for his warm welcome even in such a cold season.

"We are extremely grateful for your personal support, the support of your team and the entire Lithuanian society, for the very warm attitude towards Ukrainian people," the President of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy noted Lithuania's strong defense, humanitarian and political support for our country.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of the Republic of Lithuania's support for Ukraine's historic decision to start negotiations on EU membership. The meeting will discuss further steps towards Ukraine's European integration.

For his part, Gitanas Nausėda noted that the main topic of the talks would be all issues that bring Ukraine's victory in the fight against Russian aggression closer.

"The parties intend to discuss the situation at the front, the coordination of defense and financial support for Ukraine. They will also discuss the coordination of positions in preparation for the NATO Summit to be held in Washington in the summer of 2024," the statement said.

Today, January 10 , Zelenskyy met with the President of Lithuania in Vilnius.

It was reported that Zelenskyy would be on a working visit to Lithuania today. After that, he will visit Estonia and Latvia.