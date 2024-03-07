Zelensky: putin's goal is to annex all of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russian shelling of civilians demonstrates the true goal of russia - to annex the whole of Ukraine. The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1, UNN reports .

Details

The President of Ukraine says that russia is constantly shelling civilians and terrorizing Ukrainians.

I don't believe that Putin's goal is to seize territories: what we see are attacks on civilians and terror against the Ukrainian population. Their messages tell us that their goal is not some territories, but the annexation of all of Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

In addition, the Head of State urged the partners not to repeat past mistakes and not to let Putin "freeze" the war. According to him, a break will only benefit russiabecause then Moscow will be able to regroup and prepare for a larger conflict, as it did after the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will never agree to recognize russian control over the occupied territories and "freeze" the war.