Zelensky: putin's goal is to annex all of Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 27095 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 97773 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64187 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 260567 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 224115 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188234 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228919 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251096 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157058 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372032 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35780 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18122 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26450 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26544 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61748 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69038 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky: putin's goal is to annex all of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27473 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia's shelling of civilians shows that its real goal is to annex all of Ukraine, not just certain territories.

Zelensky: putin's goal is to annex all of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russian shelling of civilians demonstrates the true goal of russia - to annex the whole of Ukraine. The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai1, UNN reports .

Details

The President of Ukraine says that russia is constantly shelling civilians and terrorizing Ukrainians.

I don't believe that Putin's goal is to seize territories: what we see are attacks on civilians and terror against the Ukrainian population. Their messages tell us that their goal is not some territories, but the annexation of all of Ukraine

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Addendum

In addition, the Head of State urged the partners not to repeat past mistakes and not to let Putin "freeze" the war. According to him, a break will only benefit russiabecause then Moscow will be able to regroup and prepare for a larger conflict, as it did after the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine will never agree to recognize russian control over the occupied territories and "freeze" the war.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
