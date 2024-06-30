Zelensky on the ratio of losses: 1 Ukrainian to 6 Russians

Currently, the ratio of losses at the front is one Ukrainian to six Russians. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, a UNN correspondent reports .

They really have a lot more people, and we really take care of our people more, and we really will not have more people than the Russians. Today, we have one Ukrainian killed to six Russians. We had statistics about four times, and now in the Kharkiv direction, in the Pokrovsk direction, the numbers are 1 to 6 - Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that whoever is more technologically advanced can win.

"What it means to be more technologically advanced is to prevent the Russians from building up the production of drones and missiles based on microelements and various sanctions circumventions from Western partners. On the contrary, we need to finance not only what is outside, but also to finance the domestic production of drones and missiles in Ukraine, which has already appeared today. We are making important steps forward with missiles, but we need to finance it. That is, we can be more technologically advanced than Russia," Zelensky said.

He also drew attention to what Russia is making money on.

"Their economy is oil and gas. The main economy, and no matter what anyone says, real, professional people agree that starting in 2025, Russia will be economically declining. That is, the sanctions are gradually starting to work. He will raise taxes. What is scary for him (Putin - ed.)? The only thing is a dissatisfied Russian society. Dissatisfied Russian society is a nuclear weapon against a nuclear Putin. We need to focus on this - not to allow sanctions to be circumvented, to raise Ukraine technologically and not to be afraid of what will happen to Russia after Putin," Zelensky said.

On February 25, 2024, Zelensky reported that 31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers had died in the war.