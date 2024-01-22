Zelensky held a series of important meetings: one of them concerned Russian assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a number of important meetings regarding work with partners and frozen Russian assets, UNN reports.

"I would like to mention several meetings today. The first one was to detail our further work with partners for this month and the next, until the end of February. Ukraine should and will be on the world's agenda. We are preparing the necessary negotiations and documents. The second meeting is about Russian assets frozen in various jurisdictions that should be used to protect against Russian aggression. We are adding strength to our position - the position of justice," Zelensky said during a video address.

Recall

Earlier, Zelensky said that Russian assets should be found, frozen and eventually confiscated in favor of defense against Russian aggression and assistance to all those in Ukraine who suffered from the war.