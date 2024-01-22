Zelenskyy wants to get developments to eliminate difficulties between government officials, business and law enforcement. They will be considered by the NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked to make the necessary arrangements to remove all difficulties between government officials, business, and law enforcement. They will be presented at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.

According to Zelenskyy, today government officials met with representatives of Ukrainian business.

"The discussion is not easy. There are serious questions. There are really difficulties. I have familiarized myself with the details. I asked them to make the necessary arrangements so that all difficulties between government officials, business and law enforcement could be removed. Everyone may have their own view, but in times of war we must all be united by one task - the strength of Ukraine, the strength of our society and our economy. All the developments will be presented at the NSDC," the Head of State said in his evening address.

Businessman Mazepa's family home burned down: police name preliminary cause

Add

In recent weeks, Ukraine has been actively discussing the issue of increasing pressure on business. The case of Ihor Mazepa has become a new reason for discussion.