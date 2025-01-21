Zelensky: Iran is already involved in the war, providing Russia with long-range drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that "globally, Iran is already involved in a war" by providing Russia with long-range drones and licenses for their production. Zelensky said this during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Russian forces were not enough to push us out. Today there are more than 60 thousand Russian troops there. In addition, there were 12 thousand Koreans, of whom 4 thousand were killed. It was Putin's strategy to involve another country. I haven't looked at what he signed with Iran. So far, we have not found a clause that he can drag the Iranian military into this war, although I believe that globally Iran is already involved in this war after they began to strike our infrastructure, hospitals, schools, kill our people with their long-range drones and gave licenses to manufacture these drones in Russia," Zelensky said.

Recall

