Zelensky: Iran is already involved in the war, providing Russia with long-range drones

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121533 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112689 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120692 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151446 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107208 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149801 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104080 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113683 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105728 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133764 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103480 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110141 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168893 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107795 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110141 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133764 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128494 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146202 views
Zelensky: Iran is already involved in the war, providing Russia with long-range drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29425 views

In Davos, the President of Ukraine said that Iran is actually participating in the war by providing Russia with drones and licenses to produce them. More than 60,000 Russian troops are deployed in eastern Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that "globally, Iran is already involved in a war" by providing Russia with long-range drones and licenses for their production. Zelensky said this during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Russian forces were not enough to push us out. Today there are more than 60 thousand Russian troops there. In addition, there were 12 thousand Koreans, of whom 4 thousand were killed. It was Putin's strategy to involve another country. I haven't looked at what he signed with Iran. So far, we have not found a clause that he can drag the Iranian military into this war, although I believe that globally Iran is already involved in this war after they began to strike our infrastructure, hospitals, schools, kill our people with their long-range drones and gave licenses to manufacture these drones in Russia," Zelensky said.

Recall

The President of Ukraine reportedthat part of the US military aid for 2024 is still on the way. The situation in eastern Ukraine is difficult due to the significant concentration of Russian troops.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

