"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusives
Zelensky discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets with Lagarde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Christine Lagarde, discussing the use of frozen Russian assets and the continuation of sanctions. Macrofinancial stability and European integration were also discussed.

Zelensky discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets with Lagarde

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Thank you for coming and for the budgetary support. It is very important that this assistance continues and, despite the war, provides our people with normalcy of life where possible.

- the statement reads.

The parties discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs, macroeconomic stability, working with partners, and European integration.

In addition, the president thanked for the provision of a loan within the framework of the ERA initiative from the G7 in the amount of $50 billion this year.

"We are making our coordination with European institutions even closer," the president added.

The presidential press service reported that the parties also discussed finding mechanisms for continuing sanctions against Russian assets.

In turn, Lagarde assured of continued financial support from the European Central Bank and noted the work of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Recall

President Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions against Russia. It was agreed to synchronize sanctions of Ukraine and partners, as well as to strengthen restrictions against the Russian tanker fleet.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
European Central Bank
National Bank of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
