Zelensky discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets with Lagarde

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Thank you for coming and for the budgetary support. It is very important that this assistance continues and, despite the war, provides our people with normalcy of life where possible. - the statement reads.

The parties discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's needs, macroeconomic stability, working with partners, and European integration.

In addition, the president thanked for the provision of a loan within the framework of the ERA initiative from the G7 in the amount of $50 billion this year.

"We are making our coordination with European institutions even closer," the president added.

The presidential press service reported that the parties also discussed finding mechanisms for continuing sanctions against Russian assets.

In turn, Lagarde assured of continued financial support from the European Central Bank and noted the work of the National Bank of Ukraine.

