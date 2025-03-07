Zelensky convened the Staff after the massive attack by the Russian Federation: what was analyzed
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held a meeting of the Staff to analyze the new massive Russian strike and the operation of the air defense. Russia used more than 260 means of air attack, including missiles and drones.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff - they analyzed the new massive Russian strike and the use of Ukrainian air defense, reports UNN.
He held the Staff meeting. There was a detailed analysis of today's Russian strike and the use of our air defense. Usually, after massive attacks, we conduct such reviews of combat operations – we identify weaknesses, as well as experiences that deserve to be shared
According to him, today all necessary reports on this were presented. Special attention was paid to the effectiveness of the use of Ukrainian air defense. In total, the Russians used more than 260 air attack means in this strike: cruise and ballistic missiles, strike drones, the President summarized.
