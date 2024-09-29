ukenru
Zelensky: Babyn Yar is a symbol of the fact that the most terrible crimes occur when the world chooses to remain silent

Zelensky: Babyn Yar is a symbol of the fact that the most terrible crimes occur when the world chooses to remain silent

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14746 views

President Zelenskyy paid tribute to the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy. He emphasized that the world must learn to protect humanity and fight back against evil to prevent such crimes from happening again.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Babyn Yar tragedy should have taught the world that it is necessary to stand guard over humanity, life and justice, UNN reports .

Today is the 83rd anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy. On September 29-30, 1941, in just two days, the Nazis shot over 30,000 Jews in Kyiv. On the "road of death," they drove entire families - men, children, women, and pregnant women - to the ravine. The scale of this evil is still difficult to comprehend

- Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that in total, about 100,000 people were killed in Babyn Yar during the Nazi occupation.

Virtually the entire Jewish community of Kyiv was destroyed, including those who tried to save them. Representatives of other nationalities also became victims. Babyn Yar is a terrible symbol of the fact that the most heinous crimes occur when the world chooses to ignore, remain silent, be indifferent, and not be determined enough to give evil a worthy response

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that when the eyes of the world are closed, humanity loses.

"Babyn Yar is a clear proof of the atrocities that regimes led by leaders who rely on intimidation and violence are capable of. At any time, they are no different. But the world's reaction should be different. This is what the world should have learned. We must stand up for humanity, life and justice. We must defend ourselves against evil. Eternal memory to all the victims of the Nazis! Eternal condemnation to everyone who is guilty of the murders at Babyn Yar!" Zelensky emphasized.

Today is the anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: how many people were shot by the Nazis in Kyiv in the last days of September 194129.09.24, 06:15 • 27964 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

