Zelensky: Allies are not yet ready to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with its allies to shoot down Russian missiles over the country, but they are not yet ready. Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .

Details

“As for whether the allies are ready to shoot down (Russian missiles in the sky over Ukraine - ed.), we are working with them. They are not ready yet,” Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Zelenskyy statedthat Poland's shooting down of Russian missiles over Ukraine is a fair question that is considered from a technical and legal point of view, as it concerns the security of Poland and the western regions of Ukraine with gas storage facilities.