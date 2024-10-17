Zaluzhnyi commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
Former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi believes that the offensive in the Kursk region demonstrates the development of Ukraine's military science. He emphasized that the operation should be evaluated by professionals after it is completed.
The former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine's ambassador to the UK is convinced that the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region shows that Ukraine "continues to be the most active in the development of military science." This was written by Suspilneand reported by UNN.
Details
During his speech at the Chatham House event, Zaluzhny emphasized that he had seen military plans for the operation, but believed that "the Ukrainian command has taken into account all the necessary lines for its implementation.
And believe me, it's up to the military and political leadership of Ukraine to decide how to conduct these operations, how to act, where to attack and what to do. There are people who will evaluate this when this operation (the offensive in the Kursk region - ed.) is over
Speaking about whether this operation is really related to the situation at the front, Zaluzhny suggested leaving it to professionals to assess the military actions.
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation: Russians' plan was thwarted in Kursk region11.10.24, 11:49 • 12541 view
I would like to remind you that there is a war going on, and that the military leadership is subordinate to the top political leadership, and only they can answer these questions. I think that if the time comes, they will definitely do it, I would not like to assess these actions now
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are maintaining the necessary pressure on Russia in the Kursk region, where fighting has been going on for three months.