Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation: Russians' plan was thwarted in Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that the Russians' plan in the Kursk region was disrupted. According to him, the Russian army suffered significant losses in equipment, but the details are not disclosed.
In the Kursk region, Russia has so far succeeded in thwarting the Russians' plan. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko without providing details, but noting that the Russian army suffered significant losses in equipment, UNN reports .
"In the Kursk region, we have managed to disrupt the Russians' plan so far. No details, but the Russian army suffered significant losses in equipment," Kovalenko wrote.
Addendum
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, reported that the Russian army had deployed about 50,000 troops to the Kursk region.
According to U.S. officials, Ukraine has the potential to maintain control over the territory in Kursk region for several months.
Due to poor coordination and planning, the Russian army "has significant logistical problems in terms of redeployment and organization," so the Russian army is not ready to regain control of the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.