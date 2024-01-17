Yusov: Russians are failing to passportize in the occupied territories before the elections

In their reports, the occupiers talk about the unsatisfactory level of preparation for the so-called presidential elections in Russia, including due to the failure of forced passportization. This was stated during a press conference by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The latest closed reports submitted by the Russian security forces in the occupied territories to the center show an unsatisfactory state of preparation, failure to fulfill the tasks that the Kremlin regime sets for the occupation administrations in the context of preparing for this farce they call the presidential elections, - Yusov said.

Details

According to him, this is a failure of passportization.

Despite the fact that they are literally being forced into Russian passportization by various instruments: direct pressure, direct repression due to the inability to get a job and obtain various certificates, and register property. The level of passportization remains unsatisfactory in all temporarily occupied territories, - Yusov adds.

He emphasized that the level of passportization is also unsatisfactory in the territory of the ORDLO, which has been under occupation for a longer period of time.

Yusov noted that the Kremlin is dissatisfied with these results and is partially rotating and dismissing people responsible for these processes.

Recall

Due to the refusal of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories to receive Russian passports, the occupiers have launched an online service for passportization of the population from.