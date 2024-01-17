Yusov: Russians are failing to passportize in the occupied territories before the elections

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 22026 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 44277 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 33857 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 38055 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112361 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117124 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149216 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142736 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172795 views

March 2, 08:53 AM • 69200 views
March 2, 09:32 AM • 80022 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 102406 views
March 2, 11:50 AM • 70190 views
March 2, 12:11 PM • 46223 views
06:15 PM • 44294 views
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112361 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 289667 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 256480 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 241470 views
06:35 PM • 22058 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 102406 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149216 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 109736 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 109548 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23662 views

The occupiers in the TOT face opposition from people who refuse to accept passports, which affects plans to hold "presidential elections." Despite direct pressure and repression, the level of passportization remains unsatisfactory.

In their reports, the occupiers talk about the unsatisfactory level of preparation for the so-called presidential elections in Russia, including due to the failure of forced passportization. This was stated during a press conference by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The latest closed reports submitted by the Russian security forces in the occupied territories to the center show an unsatisfactory state of preparation, failure to fulfill the tasks that the Kremlin regime sets for the occupation administrations in the context of preparing for this farce they call the presidential elections,

- Yusov said.

Details

According to him, this is a failure of passportization.

Despite the fact that they are literally being forced into Russian passportization by various instruments: direct pressure, direct repression due to the inability to get a job and obtain various certificates, and register property. The level of passportization remains unsatisfactory in all temporarily occupied territories,

- Yusov adds.

He emphasized that the level of passportization is also unsatisfactory in the territory of the ORDLO, which has been under occupation for a longer period of time.

Yusov noted that the Kremlin is dissatisfied with these results and is partially rotating and dismissing people responsible for these processes.

Recall

Due to the refusal of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories to receive Russian passports, the occupiers have launched an online service for passportization of the population from.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

