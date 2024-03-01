Yusov: Russia involved Surkov and Kiriyenko in Maidan-3 special operation

Russia has involved former Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Vladislav Surkov and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kremlin Sergey Kiriyenko in spreading Russian narratives and influencing the socio-political situation in Ukraine. This was stated by the representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov during a telethon, UNN reports.

As for specific names... Yes, Kiriyenko, yes, Surkov. It is clear that all the collaborators-traitors who are currently being sheltered by Muscovy will be involved in this in one way or another - Yusov pointed out.

He noted that the list of people who could be involved in the Maidan-3 special operation includes people who are currently in Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, there are also names of people who are now on the territory of Ukraine as objects of influence. This does not mean that they have already agreed. This information is being checked and clarified," Yusov said.

According to him, counterintelligence activities in Ukraine are ongoing and do not stop.

"Maidan-3": Yusov tells how much Russia spent on special operation