"Maidan-3": Yusov tells how much Russia spent on special operation

Russia has spent $1.5 billion on the Maidan-3 information operation to spread Russian narratives and influence the socio-political situation in Ukraine. it is easier for the Kremlin to open an internal front in Ukraine than to defeat the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield, said a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The costs (for the special operation "Maidan-3" - ed.) are $1.5 billion. But if you calculate the daily expenses of the terrorist state for the war and the supply of the occupation corps, as well as the BC, losses, social burden, sanctions, this is actually a profitable investment for Putin, because it is easier to open an internal front in Ukraine than to defeat the defenders - said Yusov.

Yusov pointed out that the Russians have spent and pledged more than $250 million to promote their narratives on Telegram alone.

According to him, these are not new methods of warfare for Russia.

A representative of the GUR said that Russia will try to disrupt the mobilization in Ukraine, as well as to influence the assistance of partners.

"Betrayal, shame and many other words will be used in different contexts. These are attempts to disrupt mobilization activities, attempts to delegitimize the government's decisions and generally undermine the situation in the country. Undermining the international coalition, using Russian narratives, but not always directly," Yusov said.

