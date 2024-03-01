"Maidan-3": Yusov tells how much Russia spent on special operation

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15845 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39933 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220498 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249112 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154916 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371589 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12479 views

02:15 PM • 12479 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

01:12 PM • 50094 views
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50094 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205096 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205096 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167164 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185766 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10411 views

01:48 PM • 10411 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19558 views

10:29 AM • 19558 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20200 views

10:08 AM • 20200 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33551 views

09:23 AM • 33551 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41401 views

09:06 AM • 41401 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"Maidan-3": Yusov tells how much Russia spent on special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26904 views

Russia spent $1.5 billion on the Maidan-3 information operation to spread Russian narratives and influence events in Ukraine.

"Maidan-3": Yusov tells how much Russia spent on special operation

Russia has spent $1.5 billion on the Maidan-3 information operation to spread Russian narratives and influence the socio-political situation in Ukraine.  it is easier for the Kremlin to open an internal front in Ukraine than to defeat the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield, said a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andriy Yusov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

The costs (for the special operation "Maidan-3" - ed.) are $1.5 billion. But if you calculate the daily expenses of the terrorist state for the war and the supply of the occupation corps, as well as the BC, losses, social burden, sanctions, this is actually a profitable investment for Putin, because it is easier to open an internal front in Ukraine than to defeat the defenders 

- said Yusov.

Yusov pointed out that the Russians have spent and pledged more than $250 million to promote their narratives on Telegram alone.

According to him, these are not new methods of warfare for Russia. 

A representative of the GUR said that Russia will try to disrupt the mobilization in Ukraine,  as well as to influence the assistance of partners.

"Betrayal, shame and many other words will be used in different contexts. These are attempts to disrupt mobilization activities, attempts to delegitimize the government's decisions and generally undermine the situation in the country. Undermining the international coalition, using Russian narratives, but not always directly," Yusov said.

Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks27.02.24, 16:37 • 79472 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
