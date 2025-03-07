Yuriy Vynnychuk was expelled from the Ukrainian PEN: what is the reason
Yuriy Vynnychuk was expelled from the Ukrainian PEN due to his public reaction to the harassment scandal at LNU. The organization stated that his statements contradict the values of PEN and harm its reputation.
The executive board of the Ukrainian PEN has expelled writer Yuriy Vynnychuk from the organization. The reason was his article - a reaction to the scandal involving harassment at LNU.
Ukrainian PEN emphasizes that the writer was expelled for public statements that contradict the values of the organization and harm its reputation.
"Ukrainian PEN does not tolerate manifestations of gender-based violence and adheres to the principles expressed in the Women’s manifesto of International PEN, particularly in its first point Non-violence ("...to end violence against women in all its forms, including legal, physical, sexual, psychological, verbal, and digital...")", - the message states.
The organization notes that fundamental concepts of respect for the individual and their dignity are currently being tested, and today it is especially important to defend them.
Context
After the scandal involving Lviv National University professor Yosyp Los, who was accused of harassment by a former student, Vynnychuk wrote a column titled "There Was Once a Licentious Era" in the publication "Zbruch".
He noted that when he was young, "it was a common occurrence", the text caused outrage in society.
Reminder
The LNU Ethics and Professional Activities Commission recommended to dismiss Yosyp Los from the position of professor of the Department of Foreign Press.
A graduate of the journalism faculty and media journalist NGL Kateryna Rodak previously wrote a Facebook post where she recounted an incident of harassment by Los. This happened when she was a student about ten years ago.
After her post gained attention, other testimonies began to come in from female students of the journalism faculty who also complained about Yosyp Los's behavior.