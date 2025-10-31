$42.080.01
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 13020 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18449 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 29886 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 17413 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 30871 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 16698 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20125 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 25320 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14846 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
Publications
Exclusives
You'll find out very soon: Trump on whether the US will test its nuclear weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

US President Donald Trump hinted that the country plans to conduct “some” nuclear weapons tests.

You'll find out very soon: Trump on whether the US will test its nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump said that the US plans to conduct "some" nuclear weapons tests, UNN reports.

You'll find out very soon. We're going to do some tests. Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, so are we 

- said Trump.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that nuclear arsenal tests are necessary to verify "functional soundness." This statement came after Donald Trump announced plans to resume nuclear testing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
United States