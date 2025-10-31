You'll find out very soon: Trump on whether the US will test its nuclear weapons
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump hinted that the country plans to conduct “some” nuclear weapons tests.
You'll find out very soon. We're going to do some tests. Other countries do it. If they're going to do it, so are we
Recall
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that nuclear arsenal tests are necessary to verify "functional soundness." This statement came after Donald Trump announced plans to resume nuclear testing.