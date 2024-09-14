Yermak: Ukraine seeks a just end to the war and a new security system

"Now Ukraine's efforts are focused on a just end to the war and the formation of a reliable global security architecture." This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking at the 20th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine is currently focusing its efforts on a just end to the war and the creation of a reliable global security system in which the country will play a key role.

It was a good discussion, in which I was joined by the Prime Minister of Great Britain (2019-2022) Boris Johnson, the US Secretary of State (2018-2022) Mike Pompeo and the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands (2022-2024) Keesa Ollongren - said Andriy Yermak.

This panel discussion was moderated by Aleksander Kwasniewski, President of Poland in 1995-2005.