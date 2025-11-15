$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
01:07 PM • 11522 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 23678 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 24304 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 40525 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 57127 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 40188 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 35198 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28321 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18835 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 63675 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germans losing patience with Merz: economy not recovering, support falling – BloombergNovember 15, 09:40 AM • 10204 views
Prosecutor General's Office completes investigation into illegal kaolin mining worth UAH 190 millionNovember 15, 11:12 AM • 9972 views
Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - ZelenskyyVideoNovember 15, 11:31 AM • 10141 views
Ukrainian partisans scouted coordinates of enterprise producing Oniks missilesPhotoNovember 15, 11:41 AM • 4442 views
Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian GulfNovember 15, 11:59 AM • 3192 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 63675 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 58529 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 41358 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 66064 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 293678 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 19073 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 63675 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 24178 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 40494 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 86132 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

Natalia Dzyuba, the mayor of Yahotyn, shared quotes from the film "Brother 2". This film has been banned in Ukraine for more than 11 years as propaganda.

Yagotyn Mayor Dzyuba publicly quotes the film "Brother 2", which is banned in Ukraine

Natalia Dziuba, the mayor of Yahotyn (Boryspil district, Kyiv region), shared quotes from the film "Brother 2", which has been banned in Ukraine for more than 11 years as propaganda. This became known from the corresponding post by Yahotyn Mayor Dziuba, writes UNN.

It should be noted that the film "Brother 2" was banned in Ukraine in February 2015 for theatrical and television screenings, public commercial video, and home video. This film "contains scenes that are demeaning to Ukrainians on ethnic grounds, as well as for the incorrect demonstration of this film during the aggression in the East."

Reference

Natalia Dziuba won the elections for mayor of Yahotyn in 2020, running from the presidential party "Servant of the People". Prior to that, she headed the community for 10 years: from 2010 to 2015 as a member of the pro-Russian "Party of Regions", and from 2015 to 2020 as a member of the "Nash Krai" party, which currently remains a haven for defectors from the "Party of Regions" and other pro-Russian forces.

In 2006, Natalia Dziuba unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada on the list of the "Opposition Bloc "NE TAK!", which was formed by Viktor Medvedchuk's SDPU(o), Yuriy Boyko's Republican Party, and others. At that time, Natalia Dziuba was a member of the Republican Party.

In 2002, Natalia Dziuba unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada from Viktor Medvedchuk's SDPU(o).

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Film
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine