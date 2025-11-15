Natalia Dziuba, the mayor of Yahotyn (Boryspil district, Kyiv region), shared quotes from the film "Brother 2", which has been banned in Ukraine for more than 11 years as propaganda. This became known from the corresponding post by Yahotyn Mayor Dziuba, writes UNN.

It should be noted that the film "Brother 2" was banned in Ukraine in February 2015 for theatrical and television screenings, public commercial video, and home video. This film "contains scenes that are demeaning to Ukrainians on ethnic grounds, as well as for the incorrect demonstration of this film during the aggression in the East."

Reference

Natalia Dziuba won the elections for mayor of Yahotyn in 2020, running from the presidential party "Servant of the People". Prior to that, she headed the community for 10 years: from 2010 to 2015 as a member of the pro-Russian "Party of Regions", and from 2015 to 2020 as a member of the "Nash Krai" party, which currently remains a haven for defectors from the "Party of Regions" and other pro-Russian forces.

In 2006, Natalia Dziuba unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada on the list of the "Opposition Bloc "NE TAK!", which was formed by Viktor Medvedchuk's SDPU(o), Yuriy Boyko's Republican Party, and others. At that time, Natalia Dziuba was a member of the Republican Party.

In 2002, Natalia Dziuba unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada from Viktor Medvedchuk's SDPU(o).