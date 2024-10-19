Xi Jinping urged China's army to step up war preparations
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged troops to step up war preparations during a visit to a missile brigade. The statement came after China's large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged troops this week to increase their readiness for war, state media reported Saturday, just days after Beijing held large-scale military drills around Taiwan, reports UNN citing Insider.
Xi made his comments during a visit to a People's Liberation Army missile brigade on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Xi said the military should “comprehensively strengthen preparations for war and (and) provide troops with robust combat capabilities,” CCTV reported.
Soldiers should “strengthen their strategic deterrence and combat capabilities,” Xi said.
China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has stepped up its show of force around the self-governing island in recent years.
Beijing deployed fighter jets, drones, warships and coast guard vessels on Monday to encircle Taiwan, the fourth round of large-scale military exercises around the democratic island in just two years.
China's Communist leaders insist they do not rule out the use of force to assert Beijing's control over Taiwan.
Xi Jinping said Thursday that China's military should “resolutely protect the country's strategic security and core interests,” according to a CCTV report.
