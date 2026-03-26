X social network experienced an outage
Kyiv • UNN
X users report problems with the feed and app in the US, EU, and Ukraine. Most complaints concern the mobile application and website.
Users from various countries are complaining about problems with X (Twitter), writes UNN with reference to data from the monitoring service Downdetector.
Details
The outage also affected the Ukrainian segment, where the most common reported problems are feed (44%), app (44%), and website (8%).
Problems are also reported in the USA, Great Britain, and the EU.
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services18.02.26, 08:29 • 30941 view