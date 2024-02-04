WSJ: Ukraine is trying to produce a million attack drones

Ukraine intends to increase the production of FPV drones in small secret workshops across the country to 1 million units in 2024. The reason was the lack of funding for defense needs from the United States, as well as the shortage and high cost of artillery and missile systems. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that in this way, Ukraine is trying to compensate for the lack of ammunition caused by the lack of military assistance from the United States. It is about creating a "million-dollar army of explosive drones with FPV function".

The article notes that today Ukraine is not capable of producing artillery and missile systems on the large scale it needs. This will take years and billions of dollars.

Instead, it is possible to produce drones that can be assembled from parts available on the commercial market and that cost several hundred dollars each. So homebrew factories are popping up all over Ukraine, producing thousands of FPV drones every month. the article says

One such enterprise, each employing about 20 people, is capable of producing about 3,000 FPV drones per month. In the near future, production is planned to increase to 10,000 drones per month.

