WSJ: Egypt starts building wall on Gaza border

Egypt is building a wall along the border with the Gaza Strip. It should protect the country from refugees who may flood the country due to Israel's military operation against Hamas terrorists. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The publication analyzed satellite images that clearly show bulldozers clearing a large plot of land in the buffer zone south of the Rafah border crossing. Analysis of the images shows that the work began between February 4 and 14.

It is noted that the contractor and engineer told the publication that the Egyptian army had instructed them to build a concrete wall five meters high. According to Egyptian officials, work is underway to wall a 20-square-kilometer shelter near the Gaza Strip that will accommodate more than 100,000 people.

This shelter is located far from Egyptian settlements. Egyptian officials have said that in the event of a mass exodus of Palestinians from Gaza, Egypt will try to limit the number of refugees to below the capacity of the territory - to 50,000 to 60,000 people. Officials added that Palestinians would be prohibited from leaving the area unless they travel to another country.

Addendum

A representative of the Egyptian government refused to discuss the construction and referred to statements made by the authorities in recent weeks about the need to strengthen the border.

The governor of the North Sinai region has denied the construction of a refugee camp, saying that the work in the area is part of an effort to inventory homes destroyed during Egypt's past military campaign against Islamic State extremists in the region.

The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, which monitors developments in the region, also issued a report this week documenting the construction of the concrete fence, including photographs of concrete walls over seven yards high.Egyptian officials believe that a broad Israeli offensive on Rafah could take place within weeks.

Recall

On Thursday, President Joe Biden had a 40-minute phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including the situation in Rafah. In a statement, the White House said that Biden "emphasized his position that a military operation cannot be conducted without a proper and feasible plan to ensure the security and support of civilians in Rafah.