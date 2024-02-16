WSJ: Egypt starts building wall on Gaza border

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 19361 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104775 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132863 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132704 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173539 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170559 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278546 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 39600 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100473 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100037 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101957 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55291 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 19234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231968 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257371 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 20006 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132852 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104914 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121133 views
Actual
WSJ: Egypt starts building wall on Gaza border

WSJ: Egypt starts building wall on Gaza border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20302 views

Egypt is building a concrete wall along its border with Gaza to protect itself from potential refugees fleeing Israel's military operation against Hamas in Gaza.

Egypt is building a wall along the border with the Gaza Strip. It should protect the country from refugees who may flood the country due to Israel's military operation against Hamas terrorists. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The publication analyzed satellite images that clearly show bulldozers clearing a large plot of land in the buffer zone south of the Rafah border crossing. Analysis of the images shows that the work began between February 4 and 14.

It is noted that the contractor and engineer told the publication that the Egyptian army had instructed them to build a concrete wall five meters high. According to Egyptian officials, work is underway to wall a 20-square-kilometer shelter near the Gaza Strip that will accommodate more than 100,000 people.

This shelter is located far from Egyptian settlements. Egyptian officials have said that in the event of a mass exodus of Palestinians from Gaza, Egypt will try to limit the number of refugees to below the capacity of the territory - to 50,000 to 60,000 people. Officials added that Palestinians would be prohibited from leaving the area unless they travel to another country.

Addendum

A representative of the Egyptian government refused to discuss the construction and referred to statements made by the authorities in recent weeks about the need to strengthen the border.

The governor of the North Sinai region has denied the construction of a refugee camp, saying that the work in the area is part of an effort to inventory homes destroyed during Egypt's past military campaign against Islamic State extremists in the region.

The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, which monitors developments in the region, also issued a report this week documenting the construction of the concrete fence, including photographs of concrete walls over seven yards high.Egyptian officials believe that a broad Israeli offensive on Rafah could take place within weeks.

Recall

On Thursday, President Joe Biden had a 40-minute phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including the situation in Rafah. In a statement, the White House said that Biden "emphasized his position that a military operation cannot be conducted without a proper and feasible plan to ensure the security and support of civilians in Rafah.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
rafakhRafah
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising