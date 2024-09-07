Wreckage of downed drone found near Verkhovna Rada after night attack by Russians

After a nighttime attack by Russian drones, the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the Verkhovna Rada building, no damage was found, the Verkhovna Rada reported on Telegram on Saturday, publishing a photo, UNN reports.

Details

"After tonight's attack by Russian drones, the wreckage of a downed drone was found near the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. No damage was found," the Verkhovna Rada reported on Telegram, posting a photo.

58 out of 67 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, 6 flew in the direction of Russia, Belarus and the occupied territories, 3 were lost

Addendum

As reported by the Air Force, air defense was operating at night in Vinnytsia, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kherson and Poltava regions.

In Kyiv region, as reported, enemy targets were shot down, three houses were damaged. In Cherkasy region, according to the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, 5 drones were destroyed at night, the forest floor was on fire. In the Mykolaiv region, according to the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, 12 "Shaheds" were destroyed.