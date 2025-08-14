World Orca Day and Telegram's Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 14

Today, August 14, marks World Orca Day and the birthday of the "Telegram" messenger. Christians celebrate the Feast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, writes UNN.

World Orca Day

This day pays tribute to the beauty and power of the ocean, one of whose main symbols is the orca. Its preservation is the protection of the ocean and nature. This is a day when people remember how deep the interdependence is between orcas, marine ecosystems, and themselves.

Birthday of the "Telegram" messenger

The holiday is celebrated annually on August 14. It is dedicated to the popular messenger, which has become an integral part of communication for millions of people around the world. "Telegram" is known for its high level of security, data transfer speed, and multifunctionality. This makes it one of the most popular applications for communication.

End of the Dormition Fast

The shortest of all fasts in the Church, the Dormition Fast, is coming to an end. The first mentions of it date back to 450 AD. This fast is dedicated to two holidays – the Transfiguration of the Lord and the Dormition of the Theotokos. The fast ends with the Dormition of the Theotokos.

Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos

The Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos is a great Christian holiday during which the Church glorifies the end of the earthly life of the Mother of God – the Virgin Mary. But the word "Dormition" indicates that the Theotokos ended Her life not like other people. She did not die, but as if she fell asleep for a short time. The Theotokos did not leave the world and the faithful, because She continues Her service to all who ask Her for help with faith.

Translation of the relics of Saint Theodosius of Kyiv-Pechersk

The translation of the holy relics of Saint Theodosius of Pechersk occurred seventeen years after his death. In 1091, at a council of the brethren of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, it was decided to open the burial place of Saint Theodosius and transfer his holy relics to the Dormition Cathedral. The task of finding the holy relics was entrusted to Saint Nestor the Chronicler, who later described their discovery.

