World Orca Day and Telegram's Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 14

August 13, 07:25 PM • 10761 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 24375 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 31353 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 33220 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 37543 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 73624 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 76382 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 145455 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66044 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 121535 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
The coming days and weeks could be crucial for Ukraine – Finnish President StubbAugust 13, 06:22 PM • 8374 views
UEFA Super Cup: PSG and Tottenham have decided on their starting lineupsVideoAugust 13, 06:23 PM • 4500 views
A thousand drones have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military via the DOT-Chain Defence systemAugust 13, 06:34 PM • 4230 views
US intends to offer Russia rare earth mineral development in Alaska - The TelegraphAugust 13, 06:50 PM • 12184 views
Russia wants US troops in Europe reduced: Kremlin expects this topic to be discussed in Alaska - TuskAugust 13, 06:54 PM • 3752 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 145455 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 121535 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 112778 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 123714 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 94898 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 21862 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 44618 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 98128 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 114747 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 47673 views
World Orca Day and Telegram's Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Today, August 14, marks World Orca Day and the birthday of the Telegram messenger. Christians celebrate the Feast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, which concludes the Dormition Fast.

World Orca Day and Telegram's Birthday: What else is celebrated on August 14

Today, August 14, marks World Orca Day and the birthday of the "Telegram" messenger. Christians celebrate the Feast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, writes UNN.

World Orca Day

This day pays tribute to the beauty and power of the ocean, one of whose main symbols is the orca. Its preservation is the protection of the ocean and nature. This is a day when people remember how deep the interdependence is between orcas, marine ecosystems, and themselves.

Birthday of the "Telegram" messenger

The holiday is celebrated annually on August 14. It is dedicated to the popular messenger, which has become an integral part of communication for millions of people around the world. "Telegram" is known for its high level of security, data transfer speed, and multifunctionality. This makes it one of the most popular applications for communication.

"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza12.08.25, 09:40 • 144621 view

End of the Dormition Fast

The shortest of all fasts in the Church, the Dormition Fast, is coming to an end. The first mentions of it date back to 450 AD. This fast is dedicated to two holidays – the Transfiguration of the Lord and the Dormition of the Theotokos. The fast ends with the Dormition of the Theotokos.

Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos

The Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos is a great Christian holiday during which the Church glorifies the end of the earthly life of the Mother of God – the Virgin Mary. But the word "Dormition" indicates that the Theotokos ended Her life not like other people. She did not die, but as if she fell asleep for a short time. The Theotokos did not leave the world and the faithful, because She continues Her service to all who ask Her for help with faith.

Translation of the relics of Saint Theodosius of Kyiv-Pechersk

The translation of the holy relics of Saint Theodosius of Pechersk occurred seventeen years after his death. In 1091, at a council of the brethren of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, it was decided to open the burial place of Saint Theodosius and transfer his holy relics to the Dormition Cathedral. The task of finding the holy relics was entrusted to Saint Nestor the Chronicler, who later described their discovery.

Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon11.08.25, 15:35 • 227597 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Telegram